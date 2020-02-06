Kuilady Suresh Nayak chosen Udupi district BJP president

Kuilady Suresh Nayak took charge as the president of the Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday from the outgoing district unit president Mattar Ratnakar Hegde. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nayak said that he would focus on the gram panchayat elections expected shortly and also on strengthening the party in the cooperative sector.
The other office-bearers of the party too took charge during the function. B.M. Sukumar Shetty, Byndoor MLA, Dinakar Babu, president of the Udupi Zilla Panchayat, and others were present.
