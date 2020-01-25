KUIDFC takes up survey for round-the-clock water suppy

Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) has commenced a door-to-door survey in the city to assess the existing population in 60 wards to chalk out the requirement of water for the round-the-clock supply under a scheme of the government, according to Corporation Commissioner Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, he said that the corporation is requesting people to cooperate with the representatives of KUIDFC by furnishing them the information required on the consumer survey form.

The representatives will ask about the address details of the water consumer, RR number of MESCOM power connection, details of premises such as whether it is domestic, commercial, industrial, vacant and the like, the number of people in a house or in an apartment, water connection details, including the type of water connection, meter number, category of connection.

In addition, they will ask whether houses or apartments have alternative water sources such as open well, water storage details, sanitation details such as whether the dwelling places have sewarage connection.

He said that the government has awarded the contract of creating more infrastructure for the round-the-clock water supply and operating and maintaining them for eight years to SUEZ Projects Pvt. Ltd. (lead partner), SUEZ India Pvt. Ltd. (joint venture partner) and DRS Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (joint venture partner).

The authorised representatives with valid identity cards will visit houses, commercial establishments and apartments for the survey.

KUIDFC Executive Engineer Valsan Moolakkat said that now 10 teams (two members each in a team) have been formed for the survey which should be completed by next month. There are 1.15 lakh property in 60 wards.

Now, KUIDFC had the population statistics of 2016. Data on the latest population is required for calculating the quantity of water required for the round-the-clock supply and also for projection for the next 30 years. This work will be taken up with the loan given by the Asian Development Bank under a project called Jalasiri.

The contract, including creating infrastructure, operation and maintenance, will be for 140 months from December 24, 2019 to August 23, 2031. The project is estimated to cost ₹ 792.42 crore. All the existing water meters of consumers will be replaced with advanced ones by the government under the project. They will be Class B multi-jet water meters. In addition, 20 overhead water storage tanks and two underground water storage tanks will be built. The other components of the project comprise building eight more water boosting pumphouses, constructing 80 MLD capacity water treatment plant at Ramalkatte near Thumbe, building 160 MLD capacity back-washed water reused and sludge management system at Thumbe, laying 40-km-long pipeline in the city to connect 20 overhead tanks, replacing some existing water supply lines up to 25 km, laying new 1,388-km-long network of HDPE pipelines. The other associated works include restoration of roads and drains.