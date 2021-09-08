Kudubis deserve ST status,says Jayaprakash Hegde

MANGALURU

08 September 2021 20:22 IST

Chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde said on Wednesday that the Kudubi community people deserve to get the Scheduled Tribes status. The State government should recommend to the Union government as a related report is before the government now, he said.

He was speaking at a programme in Udupi organised by the Departments of Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare to create awareness on different schemes of the departments.

Mr. Hegde said that only the Union government enjoys the power of including communities/castes to the lists of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. But the State government can make the necessary recommendations.

He said that the commission will soon send handbooks to gram panchayats containing the list of communities included under Scheduled Tribes. It will help many local people.

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the welfare schemes of the government should reach the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes to enable them to join the mainstream. The elected representatives should put in their best effort in this regard.

The Minister said that the share of Backward Classes constituted 50% of the population in the State. The State had 1.27 crore people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and 42 lakh people representing Scheduled Tribes.

Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat also spoke.