Kudmul Ranga Rao’s samadhi to be developed at ₹3 crore

Rich tributes paid to social reformer at his 163rd birth anniversary celebrations

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Katil along with Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mayor Premananda Shetty and others paying homage to social reformer Kudmul Ranga Rao during his 163rd birth anniversary celebrations at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Wednesday said that work on improving the samadhi of social reformer Kudmul Ranga Rao will begin shortly with the government sanctioning ₹3 crore for the purpose.

He was speaking after paying tributes to the late reformer on his 163rd birth anniversary celebrations at his samadhi in Babugudde in the city at a programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mangaluru South, and Kudmul Ranga Rao Education Trust.

Late Rao, Mr. Kamath said, dedicated his entire life for the welfare of Dalits fighting untouchability and inequality. The government and the Mangaluru City Corporation have, therefore, decided to celebrate his birth anniversary from this year onward.

The MLA said that people in the region should feel proud about Late Rao as none other than Mahatma Gandhi had taken inspiration from him for removal of untouchability. The samadhi will be developed so as to become an inspiration to the younger generation and it will be made a tourist attraction, he said.

Mayor Premananda Shetty and others were present.

Meanwhile, MP Nalin Kumar Kattel, Mr. Shetty, Mr. Kamath and others paid tributes to Late Rao at the anniversary programme organised by the city corporation at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall during the day.