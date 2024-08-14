Kudladagippa Kundapradavaru celebrates Vishwa Kundapra Kannada Day

About 450 people of Kundapur origin residing in Mangaluru participated in the Vishwa Kundapra Kannada Day celebrations organised by Kudladagippa Kundapradavaru Group recently.

Ramakrishna Educational Institutions correspondent Sanjeev Rai launched the sports meet in the morning that saw traditional sports events, including rope pulling, three-leg race, gunny bag race etc.

Inaugurating the stage programme later, former Vijaya Bank Deputy General Manager Halady Shantharama Shetty said his family members continue to speak Kundapra Kannada despite residing in different parts of the country. The dignitaries inaugurated the event by pouring paddy to kalasige in the traditional manner practised in Kundapur region.

Former principal of Ramakrishna College Balakrishna Shetty spoke in Kundagannada enthralling the audience. A collection of stories in Kundagannada, Nudi Theru, edited by lecturer Karunakara Balkur, was released on the occasion.

Organisers felicitated programme sponsor Shekhar from Tamanvi Constructions and Kundagannada artist Chethan Nyladi. Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, and Bantavara yane Nadavara Matru Sangha president Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi were also present.

Programme organising committee honorary president Dayananda Shetty, vice-president Mamatha G. Aithal, president G.K. Shetty, secretary Ramakrishna Marati, and others were present. A cultural programme and Kundapra style dinner followed the formal stage programme.

