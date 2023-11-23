HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kudal Deshkar Adya Gowda Brahmana Sangh to hold business conclave and sports events

November 23, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudal Deshkar Adya Gowd Brahmana Sangha and Gowda Brahmana Sangha, Mumbai, will hold a three-day business conclave and KPL sports event in Mangaluru from November 24 to 26 to bring together community members.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samanth will inaugurate the event on Saturday in the presence of Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and MLC Manjunatha Bhandary at the Sahyadri Campus in Adyar, said the organisers in a release.

Over 3,000 people are expected to participate in the KPL sports events, which will have cricket, throwball, carrom, table tennis, and chess.

There will be art exhibitions and competitions during the event hosted by KDAGB Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Udupi units.

More than 300 entrepreneurs and start-ups will attend the business conclave titled, “Unit, Empower and Inspire,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 25.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.