Kudal Deshkar Adya Gowda Brahmana Sangh to hold business conclave and sports events

November 23, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kudal Deshkar Adya Gowd Brahmana Sangha and Gowda Brahmana Sangha, Mumbai, will hold a three-day business conclave and KPL sports event in Mangaluru from November 24 to 26 to bring together community members.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samanth will inaugurate the event on Saturday in the presence of Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and MLC Manjunatha Bhandary at the Sahyadri Campus in Adyar, said the organisers in a release.

Over 3,000 people are expected to participate in the KPL sports events, which will have cricket, throwball, carrom, table tennis, and chess.

There will be art exhibitions and competitions during the event hosted by KDAGB Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Udupi units.

More than 300 entrepreneurs and start-ups will attend the business conclave titled, “Unit, Empower and Inspire,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 25.