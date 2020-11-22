KSRTC’s Puttur division too resumes services to Kerala

Mangaluru

This comes after similar move by Mangaluru division

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Puttur division too commenced operations to Kasaragod region in Kerala following resumption of services between Mangaluru and Kasaragod by the corporation’s Mangaluru division.

Out of 26 buses operating before COVID-19, 20 buses have resumed their services between Puttur and Sullia and different parts of Kasaragod district, including Manjeshwara, Uppala, Kasaragod as well as one service to Malappuram, said KSRTC’s Puttur Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty.

While five buses ply between B.C. Road and Kasaragod via Mudipu and Thokkottu, 12 buses were deployed from Puttur and surrounding places to Kasaragod, he said.

These include Puttur-Vitla-Manjeshwara, Puttur-Vitla-Badiyadka-Malla, Puttur-Vitla-Kurchipalla, Puttur-Vitla-Kasaragod, Sullia-Panjikallu-Kasaragod etc. The Kasaragod-Bengaluru Rajahamsa service via Puttur will resume from Sunday. Kerala SRTC too is expected to resume its services to Puttur region.

Meanwhile, there has been good response for the Mangaluru-Kasaragod bus service.