KSRTC’s Dasara tour package to Kollur attracts more number of passengers

KSRTC’s Dasara special tour package, which included visits to Kollur Mookambika Devi temple and three other temples in Udupi district from Mangaluru during this Dasara season, had a total of 2,294 passengers, which was the highest among six packages offered by Mangaluru Division of KSRTC.

This package included visits to Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchhila, followed by Kamalashile Durgaparameshwari temple where passengers had lunch. They visited Kollur temple, followed by Brahmalingeshwara temple in Maranakatte. The tour started from the Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand at 8 a.m. and ended at the same point at 7 p.m. The price for each passenger was ₹500, while it was ₹400 for each child. This package was for the period between October 3 and October 12. A total of 2,294 passengers availed this package for which 47 bus trips were completed.

Of the other Dasara package tours during the period, as many as 1,459 passengers were in the Madikeri package that involved a visit from Mangaluru to Madikeri, Raja Seat, Abbi Falls, Nisarga Dhama, and Golden Temple. Thiss was also priced ₹500 for an adult and ₹400 for a child.

A total of 857 passengers were there for the Murudeshwar package which included visits to Murudeshwar temple in Uttara Kannada district, followed by Kumbhashi Durgaparameshwari temple, Kumbhashi Mahaganapati temple and Uchhila Mahalakshmi temple. The price per adult was fixed at ₹550 and ₹450 for a child.

A total of 630 passengers availed Navadurga temple package. This included visits to Mahatobhara Mangaladevi temple in Mangaluru, Sunkadakatte Ambika Annapoorneshwari temple, Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, beach, and Bhagawati temple in Sasihitlu, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari Temple, Urwa Marigudi Temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple. The ticket per adult was at ₹400 and ₹300 for a child.

Of the package offered from Udupi KSRTC bus stand, a total of 373 passengers travelled in nine buses to Idagunji. There were total of 397 passengers for the Kollur package for which too nine buses were used.

Mangaluru Divisional Manager of KSRTC Rajesh Shetty said this was the second successive year that the Mangaluru Division offered Dasara package. The division has proposed weekend package involving visits to different beaches in the region.