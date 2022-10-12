KSRTC urges construction workers to make use of free bus pass facility

M. Chandrappa, KSRTC chairman along with Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty speaking in a press conference at KSRTC DC office, Bejai, in Mangaluru on October 11. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman and Holalkere MLA M. Chandrappa on Tuesday urged construction workers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to make use of the free bus pass facility being offered through the Labour Department.

Mr. Chandrappa told reporters here that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had launched the free bus pass facility for construction workers across Karnataka on September 20. Construction workers registered with the labour department or Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board were eligible to avail the free bus facility, he noted.

Registered workers may avail the Smart Card bus pass by visiting their nearest Grama-1 or Karnataka-1 Centres and providing their identity card and Aadhaar-linked mobile phone number. While submitting their applications, the workers should specify the place from where they normally undertake travel for work. They could travel free of cost in any city, ordinary or express services of KSRTC and its sister Corporations up to 45 km (seven stages). The pass would be valid for three months, after which they have to get the same renewed.

The Welfare Board manages and issues the free passes. It also reimburses pass expenditure at the rate of ₹1,400 per pass per month to the Corporation, he noted.

As on date, 672 applications were received in Mangaluru Division and 1,268 in Puttur Division. While 296 passes were issued in Mangaluru, 366 were issued in Puttur Division with the balance being under process, Mr. Chandrappa added.

KSRTC’s Mangaluru Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty and Puttur Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty were present.