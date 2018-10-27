KSRTC told to operate buses from Mangaluru airport

more-in

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Friday instructed the KSRTC to operate buses from Mangaluru International Airport to the city and other places.

Speaking to officials after inspecting development works at the airport, he said as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has permitted the KSRTC to operate buses from the airport to Manipal it should act soon.

He said the BMTC operates buses from the international airport in Bengaluru to different places in the city. It has become a success. The KSRTC should do it in Mangaluru.

The Chief Secretary said the State government would extend cooperation for all development works at the airport.

Later, he inspected the progress of work on the new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex at Padil. Once ready, the district- level offices of such government departments that did not have own building should be shifted to Padil, he said.

He also saw the new market complex being built at Surathkal. The Chief Secretary held a meeting with officials of New Mangalore Port Trust. He asked the port trust to take steps for increasing coffee export through the port.

The Chief Secretary was told that 24,258 tourists visited the port in 22 ships during 2017–18.