KSRTC to run AC bus service betweenState Bank-Kasaragod

Mangaluru Division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has planned to operate air-conditioned buses between State Bank in the city and Kasaragod in neighbouring Kerala soon.

The corporation has already been operating Volvo services between State Bank and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada District (about 150 km) since March 2017 and they have received good patronage from passengers. The corporation operates 24 round trips on the route with each trip taking about three hours.

KSRTC’s Mangaluru Divisional Controller K.M. Ashraf told The Hindu that the corporation decided to operate Volvo services to Kasaragod realising the huge potential in the sector (50 km). Initially, KSRTC would deploy two buses on the route doing seven one-way trips each that would take about an hour.

As per the tentative plan, the first service from Mangaluru will start at 7 a.m., followed by 7.45 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 10.45 a.m.; 2 p.m.; 2.45 p.m. and the last one being at 6 p.m. The first trip from Kasaragod will start at 5.55 a.m., followed by 8.30 a.m., 9.15 a.m., Noon, 12.30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Fares are competitive, Mr. Ashraf said. While one-way fare will be ₹ 75, a day pass for a two-way journey may be bought at ₹ 130. At present, the fare on KSRTC’s ordinary express service is ₹ 56. The corporation operates 266 round trips with 39 ordinary buses daily between KSRTC’s Bejai Terminal and Kasaragod, he added.

Asked whether the KSRTC would deploy two-axle or multi-axle coaches on the route, Mr. Ashraf said that for the two-axle buses from the regular pool would be deployed on the route.

Ambari Dream Class

He said that the division would soon get six coaches of Ambari Dream Class — Volvo sleeper coaches — with 40 berths. These coaches would be deployed on longer routes, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Tirupati. KSRTC is already operating these air-conditioned sleeper coaches between Bengaluru and other major cities outside the State.

Coaches being presently operated on these routes would be re-deployed on other routes, including Bhatkal and Kasaragod, Mr. Ashraf said.