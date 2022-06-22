KSRTC to offer free ride

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to offer free travel on its services for students appearing for the ensuing SSLC supplementary examination.

A release from KSRTC said that the Education Department has requested the corporation to allow students attending the supplementary exam use its services free.

Accordingly, free travel from their residence to the examination centre will be allowed on KSRTC ordinary, city, suburban and express services on production of exam hall ticket between June 27 and July 4.