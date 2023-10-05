KSRTC to offer Dasara package tours during 10 days of Navaratri festival

October 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will organise Dasara special package tours following demand from the public from October 15 to 24.

While JNNURM buses and city Volvo buses will be operated for Mangaluru Darshana package, Karnataka Sarige buses will be deployed for Mangaluru-Madikeri and Mangaluru-Kolluru package tours and JNNURM buses for Panchadurga Darshana package.

The Mangaluru Darshana tour starts from KSRTC Bejai Terminal at 8 a.m., covering Mangaladevi, Polali Rajarajeshwari, Sunkadakatte Ambika Annapoorneshwari, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Sasihithlu Bhagavathi and beach, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari, Urva Mariyamma and Kudroli Gokarnanatha (Nava Durges) culminating at Bejai at 7.30 p.m.

Fares on JNNURM are kept at ₹400 for adults and ₹300 for children aged 6-12, while Volvo fares are kept at ₹500 and ₹400 for respective categories, excluding food.

Mangaluru-Madikeri package tour (Karnataka Sarige) starts from Bejai at 7 a.m. and covers Raja Seat, Abbi Falls, Nisargadhama, Golden Temple, Harangi Dam and ends at 10.30 p.m. at Bejai. Adult fare is ₹500 and for children it is ₹400.

Starting at 8 a.m. from Bejai, the Kollur package tour (Karnataka Sarige) covers Maranakatte Mahalingeshwara, Kolluru Mookambika, Kamalashile Durgaparameshwari, Uchchila Mahalakshmi and ends at Bejai at 6.30 p.m. Fares are ₹500 and ₹400 for adults and children, respectively.

The Panchadurga Darshana package tour (JNNURM buses) starts at 8 a.m. from Bejai and covers Talapady Durgaparameshwari, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Mundkur Durgaparameshwari, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari and ends at 6 p.m. at Bejai. The fares are ₹400 and ₹300 respectively for adults and children respectively.

For details, call 7760990702, 776099071, Mangaluru advance reservation counter, 9663211553 or Mangaluru Bus Station, 7760990720. Advance reservation may be done through www.ksrtc.in.