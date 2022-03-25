KSRTC to launch Volvo bus service to Mantralayam

Mangaluru Division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will introduce Volvo bus service between Mangaluru and Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh on March 30.

The bus will leave Mangaluru at 6 p.m. and reach Mantralayam at 7.45 a.m. via Udupi, Manipal, Kundapur (arriving at 8.15 p.m.), Ampar, Siddapura, Tirthahalli, Shivamogga, Honnali, Harihar, Harapanahalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Hosapete (arriving at 4.30 a.m.), Ballari (arriving at 5.45 a.m.) and Adoni.

On the return journey, it will leave Mantralayam at 6.30 p.m. and reach Mangaluru at 8.15 a.m. on the same route. While returning, it will reach Ballari at 9 p.m. and Hosapete at 10.15 p.m.

The fare per passenger between Mangaluru and Mantralayam will be ₹1,150 and between Udupi and Mantralayam, it will ₹1,100. Reservation facility is available for the service, a KSRTC release said.

Bus to Tirupati

Puttur Division of the KSRTC will introduce a Rajahamsa bus service between Kukke Subrahmanya and Tirupati on Saturday. The bus will leave Kukke Subrahmanya at 9 p.m. and reach Tirupati at 10.30 a.m. via Hassan, Bengaluru and Chittoor.

In the return journey, it will leave Tirupati at 4 p.m. and reach Kukke Subrahmanya at 5.45 a.m.