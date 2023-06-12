KSRTC student concession pass application submission begins on Sevasindhu Portal

June 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

With educational institutions reopening for the academic year 2023-24, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has initiated the application process for student concession passes from Monday. The application forms have to be submitted only through the Sevasindhu Portal https://sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in.

The pass distribution process is fully computerised. On approval of the application, the student will get an SMS on their registered mobile number intimating the name and address of the pass issuing counter to collect the printed pass. They may collect the pass by paying the required fee by cash/card/UPI. While the online pass application process through Sevasindhu is free, if students make use of Karnataka-One, Grama-One or Bangalore-One centres to submit online applications, they will have to pay a ₹30 service charge, said a release.

With the State government providing free travel facility to women, including girls aged above 6 and sexual minorities with effect from June 11 on ordinary and express services, Karnataka domicile girl students need not apply for passes. However, Karnataka girl students studying in neibhgouring states or girl students of neighbouring states studying in Karnataka and making use of KSRTC services, will have to obtain student passes by paying the prescribed fee.

Pass rates

Besides the pass fee, students have to pay ₹100 and ₹50 towards processing fee and accident relief fund (ARF) respectively. Students belonging to SC/ST categories of all classes need to pay only ₹150 towards processing fee and ARF.

The pass fee, excluding ₹100 processing fee and ₹50 ARF, for different categories are:

Primary School: 10 months - no charges

High School Boys: 10 months - ₹600

High School Girls: 10 months - ₹400

College/Diploma: 10 months - ₹900

ITI: 12 months - ₹1,150

Professional Courses: 10 months - ₹1,400

Evening College/PhD: ₹1,200.