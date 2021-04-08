KSRTC strike has little impact on life in coastal areas

Private operators run buses on major routes to help commuters; Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting to discuss alternatives

The strike by State-owned road transport corporation employees had little impact on life in the coastal belt which is largely dependent on private bus services.

On major routes where KSRTC buses did not operate, private operators pitched in by operating their buses. The strike affected commuters in Sullia, Puttur and parts of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada which are served by KSRTC buses.

However, it did not affect people in Udupi district which is entirely dominated by private bus operators.

Private buses also entered the main KSRTC bus stands in Mangaluru and Udupi to pick up passengers.

As the Kerala Road Transport Corporation operated its buses as usual between Kasaragod (Kerala) and Mangaluru, inter-State commuters did not face much trouble.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the district administration is considering using the services of the more than 2,000 heavy vehicle driving licence holders in the district to run KSRTC buses.

The district administration will get the list of educational institutions that are solely reliant on KSRTC buses and make necessary transport arrangements for their students.

He said that the contract carriage buses will be allowed to pick and drop passengers mid-way till KSRTC employees end their strike. Maxi-cabs having valid insurance cover and which are fit to operate will be permitted to ferry people.

“If there is a need for temporary permits for operation of maxi-cabs and some private buses, we will issue them,” he said and added that the enforcement of restrictions for these vehicles will be relaxed during the period.

A grievance redressal mechanism will be put in place in Mangaluru and Puttur to address complaints such as over-charging and overloading of passengers.

This grievance redressal mechanism will be operated jointly by the KSRTC and private bus owners.

The WhatsApp number for lodging grievances will be announced, he said.

Arrangements will be made for vaccination of drivers and other personnel operating these vehicles, he added.

Dakshina Kannada District Bus Owners Association president Dilraj Alva said that private operators are operating 75 buses to Puttur and Uppinangady.

As many as 10 buses are operating on the Mangaluru-Dharmasthala route, two buses each to Mysuru and Kukke Subrahmanya and one bus to Hassan.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonawane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A. Nataraj, Regional Transport Officer R.M. Varnekar and KSRTC Divisional Controllers from Mangaluru and Puttur divisions and others participated.