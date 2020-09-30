KSRTC starting two services to Hyderabad today

MANGALURU

30 September 2020 18:44 IST

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will operate two bus services, one from Mangaluru and another from Udupi, to Hyderabad from Thursday adhering to COVID-19 norms prescribed by the government.

A press release from KSRTC’s Mangaluru Divisional Controller here said that an Ambari Dream Class multi-axle AC sleeper service will leave Mangaluru at 3 p.m. to reach Hyderabad at 8.30 a.m. the next day via Udupi, Kundapur, Bhatkal, Hubballi, Gadag and Raichur. In the return trip, the bus will leave Hyderabad at 5 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 10 a.m. The fare is ₹ 1,700 per passenger.

A Rajahamsa service will leave Udupi at 11.30 a.m. to reach Hyderabad at 6.30 a.m. the next day via Manipal, Kundapur, Tirthahalli, Shivamogga, Harihar, Hosapete and Raichur. In the return trip, the bus will leave Hyderabad at 5.30 p.m. to reach Udupi at 11 a.m. via the same route. The fare is Rs. 970 per passenger.

Advance reservation facility is available through AWATAR, the release added.