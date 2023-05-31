KSRTC should restore local and mofussil bus services in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi: DYFI

May 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) should restore local and mofussil bus services in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts that were cut down following COVID-19, for women in the region to avail the benefit of free bus travel proposed by the Congress government, said the Dakshina Kannada unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) here on Wednesday.

In a press release, DYFI district unit president B.K. Imtiyaz said the proposed free bus travel for women will be beneficial to those working in small shops, garment units, hospitals, and colleges for a paltry salary following the loss to beedi units during first and second wave of COVID-19. Women from the two districts can avail the facility if there are enough KSRTC bus services.

As many as 55 KSRTC buses were introduced under the National Urban Renewal Mission operated in Udupi City, while 38 buses were operated in Mangaluru City under the mission. Several KSRTC buses operated in mofussil areas in Udupi district and in Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia taluks of Dakshina Kannada. Following two years of COVID-19, services of KSRTC buses drastically came down on several routes in the two districts and it has not been restored so far. The KSRTC should operate buses to all the routes in the two districts for which they have permits, Mr. Imtiyaz said.

Services increased

However, speaking to The Hindu, a senior KSRTC official maintained that more number of KSRTC buses are operating in the two districts now. “Compared to services on 420 routes following restoration of normal movement after COVID-19, we now operate on 504 routes from Mangaluru division. Of the 504 routes, 250 are served by ordinary buses,” the official said.

An official said that services of KSRTC buses have been increased to rural areas namely Uliabettu and Kateel. Services to some routes were cancelled because of poor usage, an officer said.

Services of KSRTC buses operating in Puttur division of KSRTC has not been cut, another official said.

