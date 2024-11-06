KSRTC seeks permits to operate services on six routes connecting areas on city outskirts

The Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday sought permits from the Transport Department to operate on six routes connecting areas on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty made the request at the Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority meeting here. The corporation sought permits to operate services between Mudipu, near Mangalore Univiersity, and National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal. Major portion of the route connects areas along NH 66.

Similarly, it has sought permit to ply between Talapady, bordering Kasaragod, and Bajpe, near Mangaluru International Airport. Permits have also been sought for a route connecting Moodushedde and Someshwar and for Talapady-Surathkal route.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, who chaired the meeting on Tuesday, said if the KSRTC is the only agency operating on these routes the RTA will have no objection to issue permits.

In light of the new comprehensive area scheme for Karnataka that allows only State road transport corporations to operate new services, the KSRTC sought permits to operate on seven routes that passes through city areas. It include Mangaladevi-MRPL, Mangaladevi-Kinnigoli, State Bank-Mudipu, State Bank-Moodbidri, State Bank -Polali, State Bank – Madaka, State Bank – Kateel and Mudipu-NITK routes.

The RTA gave 15 days for private bus operators to file objections for permits on the above routes.

Earlier, in defence of seeking permits for seven single trips of KSRTC buses between KSRTC terminal at Bejai and Karkala, Mr. Shetty said permits are being sought following demand of commuters. “We want more commuters to make use of Shakti (free KSRTC travel) and other travel schemes of the government,” he said.

The KSRTC service between Mangaluru and Karkala is proposed to cover areas namely Lalbagh, PVS, Jyothi, Balmatta, Bendoorwell, Kankanady, Pumpwell, Nantoor, Bikarnakatte, Gurupura, Kaikamba and Moodbidri. The private bus operators opposed the proposal and said they are enough private buses on the route and no need to add more buses.