GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSRTC seeks permits to operate services on six routes connecting areas on city outskirts

Published - November 06, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan chairing an RTA meeting in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan chairing an RTA meeting in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Mangaluru division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday sought permits from the Transport Department to operate on six routes connecting areas on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty made the request at the Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority meeting here. The corporation sought permits to operate services between Mudipu, near Mangalore Univiersity, and National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal. Major portion of the route connects areas along NH 66.

Similarly, it has sought permit to ply between Talapady, bordering Kasaragod, and Bajpe, near Mangaluru International Airport. Permits have also been sought for a route connecting Moodushedde and Someshwar and for Talapady-Surathkal route.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, who chaired the meeting on Tuesday, said if the KSRTC is the only agency operating on these routes the RTA will have no objection to issue permits.

In light of the new comprehensive area scheme for Karnataka that allows only State road transport corporations to operate new services, the KSRTC sought permits to operate on seven routes that passes through city areas. It include Mangaladevi-MRPL, Mangaladevi-Kinnigoli, State Bank-Mudipu, State Bank-Moodbidri, State Bank -Polali, State Bank – Madaka, State Bank – Kateel and Mudipu-NITK routes.

The RTA gave 15 days for private bus operators to file objections for permits on the above routes.

Earlier, in defence of seeking permits for seven single trips of KSRTC buses between KSRTC terminal at Bejai and Karkala, Mr. Shetty said permits are being sought following demand of commuters. “We want more commuters to make use of Shakti (free KSRTC travel) and other travel schemes of the government,” he said.

The KSRTC service between Mangaluru and Karkala is proposed to cover areas namely Lalbagh, PVS, Jyothi, Balmatta, Bendoorwell, Kankanady, Pumpwell, Nantoor, Bikarnakatte, Gurupura, Kaikamba and Moodbidri. The private bus operators opposed the proposal and said they are enough private buses on the route and no need to add more buses.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.