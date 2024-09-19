KSRTC seeks 170 buses to extend Shakti scheme benefits across Dakshina Kannada

As private buses dominate the public transport service in Dakshina Kannada, the KSRTC has placed a demand for over 170 buses to extend the benefits of the Shakti scheme of free bus ride for women across the district.

The demand was made during a meeting of Pushpa Amarnath, vice-president, Karnataka State Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee, with district officials in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Officials said there was a requirement of 88 additional buses and personnel for the Mangaluru division of KSRTC, while 90 additional buses and personnel was required for the Puttur division. Presently benefits of Shakti scheme was being availed by women travelling in 427 routes in Dakshina Kannada.

Ms. Amarnath said Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan is taking action to allow operation of more KSRTC buses in Mangaluru city. “I will shorty take up with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy the issue of more buses for Dakshina Kannada.”

All the five guarantees are being implemented effectively in Dakshina Kannada, and the government does not want any of the eligible beneficiary to be left out these guarantee schemes, she said.

Ms. Amarnath told reporters that next week she will bring to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the issues that are preventing guarantees from reaching eligible beneficiaries.

One such issue is cancellation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme of ₹2,000 to the woman head of the family to 5,296 beneficiaries in Dakshina Kannada as they are shown as Income Tax return filers.

“This is a State issue and we have to take it up with the Centre. We have to figure out a way to make sure that Gruha Lakshmi scheme benefits reach these beneficiaries,” she said.

Directions have been issued to Dakshina Kannada officials to reach out to 33,893 women who have still not opted for scheme.

Of the 23,211 students who completed degree and diploma courses in 2023 in Dakshina Kannada, 9,725 are employed and 6,031 students have continued education. Of the 4,810 students of the district who are unemployed, 4.023 have registered for the Yuva Nidhi scheme. As of July there are a total of 3,328 beneficiaries and the government has paid unemployment allowance of ₹2.02 crore.

Ms. Amarnath said the State government is yet to take decision on issuing new ration cards.

Like the Central government option to opt out of LPG subsidy, Ms. Amarnath said she favoured option for beneficiaries to voluntarily opt out of guarantees schemes, which will help to bring more beneficiaries under the ambit of the five guarantee schemes.

