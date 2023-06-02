KSRTC passengers have providential escape after a tusker attacks the bus near Gundya

June 02, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Passengers of a non-AC sleeper bus of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had a providential escape when a wild tusker attacked the bus near Gundya in Dakshina Kannada district on June 1 night.

The service, Puttur-Bengaluru via Kukke Subrahmanya and Gundya had crossed Subrahmanya and was moving towards Gundya when the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. near Anila Manibanda. KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller Jayakar Shetty recalled the driver’s account and said the elephant was standing on the flanks of the road while he attempted to pass through.

Suddenly it charged towards the bus and hit the vehicle on its left side with its trunk and tusks. Bus body was extensively damaged including the lower and upper window panes. Fortunately none of the passengers were injured, Mr. Shetty said.

Subrahmanya Range Forest Officer H.P. Raghavendra told The Hindu that he rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. The driver, after escaping from the pachyderm, had stopped the bus after about one kilometre and informed his superiors and forest department officials. The Corporation arranged an alternative coach to facilitate the onward journey of passengers, Mr. Raghavendra said.

The RFO said the wild elephant was seen frequently in the vicinity. About two hours before the incident, he had seen the animal in the roadside forest while returning to Subrahmanya. He along with the personnel stayed there for about 30 minutes and cautioned motorists about the presence of the tusker.

Vehicular movement was said to be normal when the incident occurred, Mr. Raghavendra said adding the KSRTC driver too attempted to pass through the stretch. There was mist too. The driver would not have anticipated the pachyderm would charge at the vehicle, he said.

Night patrolling

Asked about night patrolling by the forest department, Mr. Raghavendra the personnel do night patrolling covering all major roads passing through the forest range that has 33,000 hectares of jurisdiction. “With one jeep we patrol the range to check poaching and other illegal activities and also attend complaints on presence of wile elephants.” At times when the personnel encounter wild elephants, they drive the animals away as far as possible, he added.