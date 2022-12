KSRTC offers package tours to Kasargod and Madikeri

December 23, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Mangaluru division has organised package tours to Kerala and Madikeri on its Karnataka Sarige coaches from its Bejai terminal in Mangaluru till December 31.

The Kerala (Kasargod district) package tour begins at 8 a.m. and covers Gopalakrishna Temple (10 a.m.), Ananthapura Ananthapadmanabha Temple (10.15 a.m.-11 a.m.), Madhur Sri Madanantheshwara Siddivinayaka Temple (11.15 a.m.-noon), Malla Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple (12.30 p.m.-1.30 p.m.), Kanhangad Sri Nityananda Ashrama (3 p.m.-4 p.m.), Bekal Fort and beach (4.15 p.m.-6 p.m.) and back to Mangaluru at 8 p.m.

The tickets (excluding food) are priced at ₹750 for adults and ₹700 for children aged 6 to 12 that includes Kerala entry tax of ₹310 and toll fee of ₹10.

Madikeri package tour service leaves Bejai bus stand at 7 a.m. covering Raja Seat at Madikeri (11 a.m.-11.45 a.m.), Abbi Falls (2.30 p.m.-3.15 p.m.), Cauvery Nisargadhama (4.30 p.m.-4.45 p.m.), Golden Temple (5.15 p.m.-5.30 p.m.), Harangi Dam (5.45 p.m.-6.15 p.m.) and return to Mangaluru at 10.30 p.m.

Tickets, excluding food, are priced at ₹500 for adults and ₹450 for children. For details, call 7760990702, 7760990711, 9663211553 (reservation counter) or 7760990720 (Bejai bus stand). Advance booking is available on www.ksrtc.in.