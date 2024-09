KSRTC offers Dasara tour packages from Mangaluru and Udupi during Navaratri festival

Mangaluru division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will organise Dasara Special package tours from Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapura to encourage temple tourism during the Navaratri festivities from October 3 to October 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation will deploy Karnataka Sarige coaches for the package tours that cover important temples and other tourism destinations, not only in the twin districts, but also a few in neighbouring districts. The fares do not include food.

Udupi Package 1 starts from Udupi KSRTC City Bus Stand at 7.30 am. It covers Soukur Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kollur Mookambika Temple, Maranakatte Brahmalingeshwara Temple, Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple, Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Temple and Neelavara Mahishamardini Temple before culminating at Udupi at 6.30 pm. The fare for adults is ₹300 and for children (6-12 years) is ₹300.

ADVERTISEMENT

Package 2 starts at Udupi City Bus Stand at 8.30 am. It covers Puttur Bhagvathi Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kota Amruteshwari Temple, Kumbhashi Chandika Durgaparameshwari Temple, Maravanthe beach, Murdeshwar temple and beach, Idagunji Ganapathi Temple, Apsarakonda Falls and Kasarkod Eco Beach before ending at Udupi at 8.40 pm. Package fare is ₹500 for adults and ₹400 for children.

Udupi Package 3 starts from Kundapura City Bus Stand at 8 am. It covers Byndoor Someshwara Temple, Murdeshwar temple and beach, Kollur Mookambika Temple, Maranakatte Brahmalingeshwara Temple and Soukur Durgaparameshwari Temple before ending at Kundapura at 5 pm. Adult fare is ₹350 and children fare is ₹250.

Udupi Package 4 starts from Kundapura City Bus Stand at 8 am. It covers Udupi Krishna Mutt, Uchhila Mahalakshmi Temple, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, Panambur beach and Malpe Sea Walk before ending at Kundapura at 6.30 pm. Adult fare is ₹350 and children fare is ₹250.

ADVERTISEMENT

For details, call Udupi Advance Reservation counter (9663266400), Udupi Depot Manager (7760995407), Udupi Depot (7760994451), Kundapura Advance Reservation counter (9663266009), Kundapura Depot Manager (7760990717) and Kundapura Depot (7760990730).

Package tours from Mangaluru

The Navadurga Darshana package tour commences at 8 am from Mangaluru Bejai Terminal. It covers Mangaladevi Temple, Sunkadakatte Annapoorneshwari Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihithlu Bhagavathi temple and beach, Chitrapura Durgaparameshwari Temple, Urva Mariyamma Temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple before winding up at Bejai at 8 pm. Adult fare is ₹400 and children fare is ₹300.

The Madikeri package commences at 7 am from Bejai terminal. It covers Madikeri, Raja Seat, Abbi Falls, Cauvery Nisargadhama and Golden Temple before ending at 9 pm at Bejai. Fares are ₹500 for adults and ₹400 for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kollur package starts at 8 am from Bejai. It covers Uchhila Mahalakshmi Temple, Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple, Kollur Mookambika Temple and Maranakatte Brahmalingeshwara Temple before ending at 7 pm in Mangaluru. Fares are ₹500 for adults and ₹400 for children.

The Murdeshwar package commences at 7 am from Bejai. It covers Murdeshwar Temple, Kumbhashi Chandika Durgaparameshwari Temple, Ganapathi Temple and Uchchila Mahalakshmi Temple before culminating at Bejai at 7 pm. Fares are ₹550 for adults and ₹450 for children.

Advance booking can be made through www.ksrtc.in.

For details, call Mangaluru Depot 1 Manager (7762990713), Depot 3 Manager (7762990723), Advance booking counter (9663211553) or Bejai bus terminal (7760990720).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.