KSRTC MD felicitates Sullia depot personnel

KSRTC MD V. Anbukumar felicitating the manager and technical staff of Sullia depot in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The manager and the technical staff of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Sullia depot under Puttur Division were felicitated by the corporation’s managing director V. Anbu Kumar in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A communique from the corporation said the felicitation was in recognition of the depot’s achievement in effectively implementing various technical and store management initiatives. The personnel were given appreciation certificates and ₹5,000 cash prize.

The technical staff, supervisors, depot manager, and the divisional mechanical engineer together ensured buses were maintained flawlessly and were operated without any breakdown since three months.

As many seven non-AC buses of the depot were maintained in an excellent condition with clean battery and tool boxes while tools were kept tidily in their boxes without generating noise.

Stores section of the depot too was maintained cleanly in an orderly manner with proper naming and stickering of components. Every Saturday, inventory work was done and proper indents were placed.

The technical staff set up a stand using old material to hold the wheel nut runner thereby avoiding its weight on the shoulders of technical staff and ensuring speedy tyre change. It also facilitated saving manhours in tyre changing.

They also manufactured using material available within the depot a water filter to convert the hard water from the borewell as soft water with four stages of filtering and making it potable, the release said.