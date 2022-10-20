Mangaluru

KSRTC Mangaluru to operate one-day tour packages during Deepavali holidays from October 21 to 31

KSRTC, Mangaluru division, came up with the tours following overwhelming public response to the Dasara temple tour package organised during Navaratri 2022.

The Mangaluru division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has put together six one-day package tours during the Deepavali holidays from October 21 to 31, excluding October 25, to various destinations in and around Mangaluru.

While three package tours are towards distant destinations, the remaining three are to temples in and around Mangaluru. All tours start at 8 a.m. from Mangaluru bus stand at Bejai.

The package tours of KSRTC Mangaluru division

Madikeri: The Mangaluru-Madikeri package, costing ₹500 for adults and ₹450 for children below the age of six, covers Raja Seat, Abbi Falls, Nisargadhama, Golden Temple and Harangi dam. The tour concludes at 10.30 p.m. in Mangaluru.

Kollur: This temple tour package costs ₹400 for adults and ₹350 for children below the age of 6. It covers Maranakatte Brahmalingeshwara, Kollur Mookambika, Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparameshwari and Uchchila Mahalakshmi temples, and concludes at 6.30 p.m.

Puttur: The package tour (₹400 for adults and ₹350 for children below the age of 6) covers Vitla (Panchalingeshwara, Mrithyunjana and Umamaheshwari), Puttur Mahalingeshwaara, Gejjegiri (Koti-Chennayya) and Hanumagiri temples, and concludes at 6.45 p.m.

Mangaluru 1: Mangaluru Tour Package 1 (₹400 and ₹350) covers Kadri Manjunath, Panemangaluru Bhayankeshwara, Nandavra Vinayaka, Surya Sadashiva Rudra, Kanyadi Rama Kshetra, Dharmasthala, Southadka Ganapathi, Uppinangadi Sahasralingeshwara, Puttur Mahalingeshwara and Vitla Panchalingeshwara temples, and concludes at 8 p.m.

Mangaluru 2: This tour package (₹300 and ₹250) covers Kudupu Anantapadmanabha, Moodbidri Mariyamma and Thousand Pillar Basadi, Kodyadka Annapoorneshwari and Nelli Teertha temples, and concludes at 4.30 p.m.

Mangaluru 3: This tour package (₹300 and ₹250) covers Mangaladevi, Polali Rajarajeshwari, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Uchchila Mahalakshmi, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Sasihithlu Bhagavathi, Urva Marigudi temples, and Tannirbhavi beach, and concludes at 6 p.m.

For details, call Mangaluru booking counter on 9663211553, or Mangaluru Depot 3 on 7760990723/9663211558, or Mangaluru bus stand on 7760990720.

Visit www.ksrtc.in for online booking.


