KSRTC Mangaluru Division chosen for EPFO award

The Mangaluru Division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was one among three organisations across the country chosen by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation for the e-nomination awards.

The formal announcement of the award will be made during the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the EPFO, streamed virtually on Saturday, said a letter from the Organisation to KSRTC’s Mangaluru Divisional Controller.

The letter said that KSRTC, Mangaluru, was selected for the award among all the registered “exempted” establishments with EPFO, based on the number of e-nominations completed with reference to its employees. It was one among the three exempted establishments that were chosen for the award.

As part of the award, an insignia and a citation signed by the Central PF Commissioner wil be presented to KSRTC after its formal announcement on Saturday.

Divisional Controller S.N. Aruna expressed happiness over being chosen for the award and said that it further enhances the commitment of the organisation towards its employees.