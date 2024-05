KSRTC launches superfast buses between Mangaluru and Dharmasthala

The KSRTC Mangaluru division has launched four ‘superfast’ buses between Mangaluru and Dharmasthala.

The buses will operate from KSRTC bus stand in Bejai. It will stop at Bantwal, Karinja Cross, Punjalkatte, Madantyar, Guruvayanakere, Belthangady and Ujire. The timings from KSRTC bus stand are at 6.15 a.m., 6.40 a.m., 7.15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10.45 a.m., 11.35 a.m, 12.15 p.m., 4.30 p.m., 5.15 p.m. and 6 p.m. The buses will start from Dharmasthala at 7.45 a.m, 8.15 a.m., 8.45 a.m., 9.10 a.m., 1 p.m., 2.15 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6.30 p.m.

The fare from Mangaluru to Karinja Cross will be ₹51, to Punjalkatte ₹56, to Guruvayanakere ₹62, to Belthangady ₹66, to Ujire ₹ 71, and to Dharmasthala ₹86.