KSRTC introduces non-AC sleeper service to Mantralayam

Mangaluru

06 November 2021 20:26 IST

KSRTC’s Mangaluru division will introduce a non-AC sleeper coach service between Mangaluru and Mantralayam from November 10.

An official release here said the service will leave Mangaluru at 6 p.m., Udupi at 7.20 p.m., Manipal at 7.30 p.m., Kundapur at 8.15 p.m., Siddapura at 9 p.m., Tirthahalli at 11 p.m., Shivamogga at 1.30 a.m., Honnali at 1.30 a.m., Harihara at 2.15 a.m., Harahapanahalli at 3 a.m., Hagaribommanahalli at 3.45 a.m., Hosapete at 4.45 a.m., and Ballari at 6 a.m. to reach Mantralayam at 8.30 a.m.

In the return direction, the service will leave Mantralayam at 6.30 p.m., Ballari at 9.15 p.m., Shivamogga at 3 a.m., Tirthahalli at 4.15 a.m., Kundapur at 6.45 a.m., and Udupi at 7.45 a.m. to reach Mangaluru at 9 a.m.

Fares from Mangaluru to Mantralaya are fixed at Rs. 970, from Udupi at Rs. 910 and from Kundapura at Rs. 860. Tickets may be booked in advance on www.ksrtc.in or the nearest ticket booking counter.

Details may be had from Mangaluru Bus Terminal, 7760990720; advance booking counter, 9663211553; Udupi bus stand, 9663266400; Kundapura bus stand, 9663266009 or Mantralaya bus stand, 08512279444.