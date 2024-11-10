KSRTC directed to return penal interest deducted from retirement benefit

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed KSRTC to return to a Puttur resident, who is a retired KSRTC employee, ₹18,333 that had been deducted from his retirement benefits.

Janardhan Gowda, 65, from Puttur retired from KSRTC service on December 31, 2015 and he received a retirement benefit of ₹11.1 lakh. The KSRTC had deducted ₹18,333 as overdue interest. In a complaint to the Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mr. Gowda contended that he had taken a house loan of ₹5 lakh under Employee Provident Fund Scheme, which was non refundable. He produced at the KSRTC’s PF office the certificate of construction of the house on August 19, 2014 and the office certified it on October 29, 2014. The District Consumer Commission did not consider Mr. Gowda’s complaint.

In appeal, the State commission, comprising judicial member K.B. Sangannavar and lady member M. Divyashree, observed that KSRTC failed to consider either the house construction completion report or conduct a preliminary enquiry, before deducting the penal interest related to the loan. This deficiency of service of KSRTC was not considered by the district commission while passing the order, the State commission said.

The State commission on October 28, 2024 directed president of KSRTC Provident Fund Office and KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller to refund ₹18,333 with interest at the rate of 7% from March 4, 2016 till realisation. They were also asked to pay ₹15,000 as compensation for deficiency of service and ₹ 10,000 towards cost of litigation, within two months. In case of failure to payment, the amount shall carry interest of 7% per annum till date of realisation, the State commission stated.