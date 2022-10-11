KSRTC Chairman highlights exclusion of transport infrastructure from ambit of Mangaluru Smart City project

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman M. Chandrappa points out that Davangere and Tumakuru have provided ₹100 crore and ₹84 crore, respectively, for transport infrastructure

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 11, 2022 16:48 IST

A file photo of the new four-lane road constructed by Mangaluru Smart City Limited near Sri Mangaladevi Temple in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Chairman M. Chandrappa drew attention to the exclusion of transport infrastructure in the ambit of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL).

Mr. Chandrappa, who is the MLA representing Holalkere, said Davangere and Tumakuru have provided ₹100 crore and ₹84 crore, respectively, for transport infrastructure. KSRTC contributed ₹25 crore and ₹14 crore, respectively, for the two cities and is building a state-of-the-art bus terminal at Davangere and improving infrastructure in Tumakuru.

“We have an eight-acre plot at Bejai, which is a prime location in Mangaluru, that could have been developed into a massive hub of transport and allied activities with Smart City funding.”

Besides writing to the Central government seeking Smart City funds for Mangaluru, KSRTC would also issue a notice to MSCL Project Director seeking an explanation for leaving out transport infrastructure, Mr. Chandrappa said on October 11.

KSRTC to offer weekend package tours around Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapura

Mr. Chandrappa said the corporation would offer regular weekend tour packages around Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapura, and special package tours during the Deepavali holidays.

Mangaluru Division’s Senior Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty said, “The response to the recent Dasara Darshini package tours in Mangaluru and Udupi was overwhelming. Hence, the corporation has decided to institutionalise the tours. To start with, the Mangaluru weekend package would be operated with five ordinary (JNNURM) buses. The number of buses would be increased based on the response.”

Mr. Chandrappa said. “At least six temples around Mangaluru could be included in the package. The corporation would identify more such places in the coming days. The Deepavali special package would be offered from October 21-27.”

The corporation might deploy newly-procured electric buses on some routes from Mangaluru, including Goa, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

