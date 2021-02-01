KSRTC bus stand at Bannanje expected to be ready by May

MANGALURU

01 February 2021 00:37 IST

Savadi inaugurates facility for KSRTC city services

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Lakshman S. Savadi said on Sunday that a new bus stand being built for outstation buses being run by the KSRTC at Bannanje in Udupi is expected to be commissioned by this May-end.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the bus stand for city buses of the KSRTC in the heart of Udupi city, he said that the bus stand at Bannanje is being built at a cost of ₹ 31.34 crore.

Mr. Savadi said that he was happy that the KSRTC is augmenting its infrastructure facilities in Udupi.

The bus stand for city buses built at an estimated cost of ₹ 3.95 crore has parking slots for 10 buses, 12 cars and 20 two-wheelers. The bus stand has been built on 41 cents of land.

Udupi district administration handed over this particular piece of land from the Department of Public Instruction to the KSRTC about five years ago.

The new bus stand was ready about nine months ago. The bus stand has a total plinth area of 18,258 square feet and it has also shops for renting out in an effort to augment revenue for the KSRTC.

The first lot of 12 JnNURM low-floor city buses were introduced in Udupi in September 2016 and at present, there are 30 city buses in Udupi. But due to the pandemic, many buses which stopped operating during the lockdown last year are yet to resume their operations.