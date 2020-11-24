Mangaluru

KSRTC bus fares reduced

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Mangaluru Division has slashed fares on its premium services during the off-travel season with effect from Sunday.

On the Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector, fares on Rajahamsa service have been reduced from ₹ 600 to ₹ 520; non-AC sleeper from ₹ 710 to ₹ 650; Airavatha (Volvo) from ₹ 750 to ₹ 700; Airavatha Club Class (multi-axle) from ₹ 850 to ₹ 800 and Airavatha Dream Class from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 900.

Fares for the non-AC sleeper services between Mangaluru and Ballari have been reduced from ₹ 810 to ₹ 750; on Mangaluru-Raichur route from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 950 and on Mangaluru-Belagavi route, fares are reduced from ₹ 800 to ₹ 750.

Tickets may be booked in advance on www.ksrtc.in or through booking counters of the KSRTC or its franchisees, said Divisional Controller S.N. Aruna in a notification here.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 1:53:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/ksrtc-bus-fares-reduced/article33165021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY