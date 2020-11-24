KSRTC bus fares reduced

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Mangaluru Division has slashed fares on its premium services during the off-travel season with effect from Sunday.

On the Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector, fares on Rajahamsa service have been reduced from ₹ 600 to ₹ 520; non-AC sleeper from ₹ 710 to ₹ 650; Airavatha (Volvo) from ₹ 750 to ₹ 700; Airavatha Club Class (multi-axle) from ₹ 850 to ₹ 800 and Airavatha Dream Class from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 900.

Fares for the non-AC sleeper services between Mangaluru and Ballari have been reduced from ₹ 810 to ₹ 750; on Mangaluru-Raichur route from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 950 and on Mangaluru-Belagavi route, fares are reduced from ₹ 800 to ₹ 750.

Tickets may be booked in advance on www.ksrtc.in or through booking counters of the KSRTC or its franchisees, said Divisional Controller S.N. Aruna in a notification here.