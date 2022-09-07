KSRTC bus conductor suspended

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 07, 2022 23:53 IST

The KSRTC has suspended a bus conductor and ordered a disciplinary inquiry after he was allegedly found behaving rudely with an inebriated passenger in Ishwarmangala in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

In a video of the recent incident that went viral on social media, the conductor on a local route in Ishwaramangala is seen slapping the passenger, who holds on to the rod tightly, as the former is trying to force him out of the bus.

Just as the passenger is getting off the bus, the conductor kicks him which makes the passenger fall flat on his back to the ground. After checking that the passenger is conscious, the conductor is seen asking the driver to move on.

The KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller, who noticed the video, found the conduct of the conductor rude and he ordered for the conductor’s suspension. A disciplinary inquiry has been ordered, an official said.

