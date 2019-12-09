KSRTC asked to raise issue of low-floor buses before RTA

District in-charge Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary on Monday directed the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials to take up the issue of operating 15 low-floor buses on city routes during the Road Transport Authority meeting on January 4.

During a meeting of KSRTC officials chaired by Mr. Poojary, activist Hanumanth Kamath accused KSRTC officials of not taking any interest in vacating the stay granted by the High Court on the decision of RTA in 2016 granting permits for operation of 15 low-floor buses. They were sanctioned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. Among the permits that were granted include operation of two buses on routes covering religious places in city namely Car Street, Kudroli Temple, Lady Hill Church, Bejai Church, Kadri Manjunatha temple, St. Sebastian Church, Cascia Church, and Mangaladevi temple.

“These low-floor buses are more preferred. KSRTC officials are not taking steps to vacate the stay granted on the petition by private bus operators,” he alleged.

KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller S.N. Arun said the High Court disposed the petition few days ago with a direction to the State government to take appropriate decision on the issue.

Mr. Poojary then directed Mr. Arun to take up the matter before the RTA. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath asked Mr. Arun to seek permits at the RTA for operation of KSRTC buses on routes he and other elected representatives have sought.

Talking of the two new Ambari Dream Class Multi-Axle AC Sleeper buses operating on the Manglauru-Hyderabad route, Mr. Poojary said two more AC sleeper buses will shortly be operational. Another 50 Rajahamsa and non-AC sleeper buses will also be operational by the end of January.

The KSRTC Mangaluru division is operating 36 buses connecting the coastal city with different places of North Karnataka. The KSRTC will operate more quality buses on the route, he said.