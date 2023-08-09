KSCST to organise 46th Karnataka student project exhibition, seminar at Alva’s Engineering College for two days from August 11

August 09, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) will organise the 46th series of the State-level student project programme, seminar and project exhibition at Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology in Moodbidri for two days from August 11.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, U.T. Vijay, executive secretary, KSCST, Bengaluru, said that under the 46th series of student project programme, the Council received 5,961 project proposals and after evaluation supported 1,494 projects of 197 engineering institutions across the State.

During mid-term evaluation of these projects conducted during May-June 2023, KSCST selected 443 projects for the seminar and exhibition.

Among the selected 443 projects, 204 are selected for presentation in the seminar and 239 are selected for exhibition at the Alva’s Engineering College.

Of the projects sanctioned, 45 projects are related to biofuels / bioenergy which were provided with financial and technical support by the Karnataka State Biofuels Development Board and the best 21 projects has been selected for seminar and exhibition, he said.

About 800 engineering students and more than 150 engineering faculties from the selected 443 projects will participate in the two-day programme.

The projects will be evaluated by around 25 experts from the IISc., the National Aerospace Laboratories, the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute, and other R&D institutions.

Among these, about 75 projects will be awarded as “Best Project of the Year” and the best performing college will also be awarded. The awards will be presented during valedictory function on Saturday.

Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju will inaugurate the programme on August 11 at 10.30 a.m. Ashok M. Raichur, Secretary, KSCST and Professor, Department of Materials Engineering, Indian Institute of Science will deliver the key note address. M Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation will deliver the presidential address.

Recognising the need for innovation and technology, the Council initiated the student project program, popularly known as SPP, as early as 1977.

The main purpose of this programme is to bring out the hidden talent and innovative spirit in the minds of young engineers graduating from colleges across the State.

Under this programme, KSCST has been providing both technical and financial support to selected projects undertaken by the final year BE, MTech, MSc, MTech/MSc. (Agriculture) and MBA students of institutions and universities in the State.

Some of the success stories arising from the activities of the Council include - Design of novel biogas plants, solar collectors, solar pond, gasifiers, design of high efficiency cooking stove (ASTRA Ole), setting up of rural energy centers, innovative use of sisal plant etc.

The recent major initiatives of the Council for societal benefits include rainwater harvesting, geospatial technologies for informed decision-making, rejuvenation of traditional water harvesting systems, watershed management, digital mapping of heritage sites, energy program including bioenergy activities, conceptualisation & demonstration of E-learning centres in high schools, patent information cell and other S & T activities, he said.

Since its inception in 1978, the Council has supported more than 15,300 projects under this Program, Mr. Vijay said.

