K.S. Hegde Medical Academy doctor gets NASI fellowship

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 10, 2022 23:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lekha Pandit | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: Lekha Pandit, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Center for Advanced Neurological Science at K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, under Nitte (Deemed to be University) has been awarded the fellowship of the National Academy of Science India, under the Union Department of Science and Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Pandit is a clinician and basic science researcher whose three decades of work on demyelinating disorders such as multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica, has remarkably improved the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of these severe diseases in India.

She through her pioneering work has shown the increasing prevalence of these diseases among Indians, determined the genetic and environmental factors related and developed and patented the first diagnostic assay for these conditions in India, a release from the university said.

At K.S. Hegde Hospital in Mangaluru, she runs one of the largest registries for these diseases in the Indian subcontinent visited by patients from different parts of India and abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Pandit is one among 150 Indian women scientists and the first from Dakshina Kannada to have been bestowed this national honor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Since its inception in 1930, NASI has selected nearly 2,000 fellows from various fields of science for their prominent research in science and technology and for furthering societal education in science, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app