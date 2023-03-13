K.S. Eshwarappa open to possibility that BJP may not field him from Shivamogga

March 13, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hinting that he is unlikely to contest from Shivamogga constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said it is not necessary to be a legislator to serve people.

At a media conference in Mangaluru on March 13, to a question whether he is hopeful of getting the party ticket in the light of corruption allegations, Mr. Eshwarappa said, “Why I should contest? Is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) solely reliant on me? BJP will win more than 150 seats (in Karnataka). Whether I will be one among them is irrelevant.”

Having served people for more than two decades, Mr Eshwarappa said, “For serving people, I need not be a legislator.”

The senior BJP leader has told party leaders that he is ready allow a young party worker to contest from Shivamogga Assembly constituency. “If the party wants me to contest, I will do so. Even otherwise, I am happy,” he said.

Asked whether his view stemmed from the realisation that the party might not field him this time, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the party is conducting surveys through multiple sources. “Whosoever is bound by party’s principles and has good chances of winning the seat will be fielded by the party high command,” he said. “There is nothing in the party’s constitution to bar activists aged 75 and above from contesting elections.”

On the chances of his son K.E. Kantesh getting the ticket, Mr. Eshwarappa said, “Has he come from heaven? Party might give the ticket to me or my son. But I have heard that the party will not give two tickets to one family.”

The BJP, he said, will certainly get votes of nationalist Muslims. The party will continue to espouse the cause of the nation’s solidarity and fight for protection of the country’s culture and ethos. “There will be no any change in this for political gain,” he added.