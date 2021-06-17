KRRS urges govt. to study crop loss of farmers due to lockdown

MANGALURU

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) on Thursday urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to appoint a committee to asses the total crop loss suffered by farmers due to lockdown.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, State general secretary of the sangha Ravikiran Punacha said that when farmers are yet to recover from loss suffered during the first lockdown, the second announced this year has hit them hard.

Farmers were forced to dump fruits, flowers, vegetables and other produces without being able to market them during lockdown. On the other hand, farmers are not getting fair price for their produces. The prices of fertilizers have shot up. The government is yet to pay farmers for procuring paddy, ragi and other produces at the procurement centres under the market intervention scheme. Many a sugar factory too owe farmers money for sugarcane they bought. Farmers yet to get lakhs of rupees dues under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana.

The KRRS said that the government should supply free seeds for sowing and sell fertilizers and pesticides at concessional rates. It should purchase coconut under the market intervention scheme by setting up procurement centres at the earliest.

The government should declare a compensation of ₹10,000 to each family of farmers.

The association said that the government should waive interest on crop loans and other farm-related loans for six months. The coastal package for paddy should be continued.

The government should intensify COVID-19 sample test in rural areas to prevent the further spread of the infection among farmers.

Mr. Punacha and other office-bearers of the KRRS handed over the memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Prajna Ammembala.