KRRS to hold seminar on farm sector in Mangaluru on February 18

MANGALURU

11 February 2022 17:11 IST

Retired judge of Karnataka High Court H. N. Nagamohan Das will inaugurate a seminar on topics related to farming at the town hall in Mangaluru on February 18. It has been organised by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS).

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on February 11, the State general secretary of KRRS Ravikiran Punacha said that the seminar will be held in memory of former KRRS leader late K. S. Puttannaiah.

Some of the topics to be discussed are farm movement and political life of Puttannaiah, small farm holdings and profitable agriculture, yellow leaf disease in arecanut plantations and plight of farmers, problems of coconut growers and solutions.

Some of the speakers are State president of KRRS Badagalapura Nagendra, executive president of KRRS J. M. Veerasangaiah; Madhuchandan S. C., founder, Organic Mandya; T. N. Prakash Kammaradi, former chairman, Karnataka Commission for Agriculture Prices; Prasad Shetty, president, Dakshina Kannada Coconut Producers’ company.

The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later, there will be an interaction with farm leaders. The new office-bearers of Dakshina Kannada unit of KRRS will be elected during the event.