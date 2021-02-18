Krishnapur Mutt performs Akki Muhurtha in Udupi

Sri Krishnapur Mutt in Udupi performed Akki Muhurtha, a pre-Paryaya ritual, for its paryaya scheduled next year, in Udupi on Wednesday. Seer of the mutt Vidyasagar Thirtha led the rituals. Vidyasagar Thirtha, who is the senior most swamijis among those of the ashta mutts, will ascend the Paryaya Peetha for the fourth time on January 18, 2022.

Akki Muhurtha marks the collection of rice from devotees for the mass feeding at Krishna Temple/Mutt during the Paryaya period for two years.

The seer said that some of the schemes introduced by his predecessor will be continued during his term as Paryaya swamiji. Seer of Pejawar mutt Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, who was present on the occasion, said that Akki Muhurtha symbolises the birth of new life and salvation.