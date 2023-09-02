Krishna Vesha Spardhe to commence today

September 02, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 41st Shree Krishna Vesha Sparde of Kalkura Prathistana will be held on September 3 and 6. The competition will be held in 41 different categories.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Prathistana president Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said three events related to the competition – Krishna Gana Vaibhava singing competition, Sri Krishna Rangoli, and Pandarapura Vittala (solo Krishna Bhajans in traditional attire)- will be held at the Sharada Vidyalaya on September 3 from 9 a.m.

The remaining 38 events of the competition will be held on eight different stages at the Kadri Shri Manjunatha Temple on September 6 from 9 a.m. till midnight when there will be public “Argya Pradana” to Krishna, Mr. Kalkura said.

Among the 38 events include Thotila Krishna (for children aged below six months), Kanda Krishna (for those aged less than an year), Muddu Krishna (those aged 1 and 2), Tunta Krishna (for those aged 2 and 3), Bala Krishna (those in kindergarten), Kishora Krishna (Ukg and Class 1), Shree Krishna (Classes 2 to 4), Geeta Krishna (recitation of Bhagawad Geeta), Shankhanada, Shanka Udhghosha, Radha Krishna, Radha Madhava, Devaki Krishna, Yashoda Krishna, Vasudeva Krishna, Yaksha Krishna, Nanda Gokula, still photography competition, Sri Krishna Varna Vaibhava drawing competition, Achyutha quiz, Madhava quiz, and Keshava quiz.

Kadri Navaneeth Shetty, a member of the organising committee, said the Yashoda Krishna event will be for those who have participated in Krishna Vesha Sparde during their childhood. In the Yaksha Krishna event, the organisers will provide “Himmela” (singer and percussion artistes), Mr. Shetty said.

