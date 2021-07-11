Krishna Temple thrown open for darshan

As the Paryaya Admar Mutt threw open the doors of the Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt to facilitate darshan of Lord Krishna to devotees, hundreds thronged the temple to get a glimpse of the Lord on Sunday.

According to mutt authorities, over 1,600 devotees, including about 150 local people, visited the temple between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., the given window, to have darshan of Lord Krishna.

Paryaya seer Sri Ishapriya Tirtha Swamiji of Admar Mutt on Saturday announced the opening of the temple for devotees following more than two-month’s lockdown. Only darshan of the Lord is allowed now, while devotees are being requested not even to prostrate in front of Sri Krishna but strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.