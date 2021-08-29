Krishna Janmashtami in Udupi today

MANGALURU

29 August 2021 19:54 IST

In a low-key celebration amid the pandemic, the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi is all set to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Vitla Pindi on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Paryaya seer Ishapriya Tirtha of Admar Mutt will offer one lakh basil leaves to Lord Krishna on Monday morning.

A statement from the manager of Admar Mutt Govindaraj said that people are permitted to have darshan of Lord Krishna on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. after the car festival. Pandemic restrictions are applicable.

Devotees can offer arghya to the Lord after 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday in front of Kanakana Kindi and at Madhwa (Vasantha) Mantapa, it said.

Volunteers were seen on Sunday packing chakkulis and laddus to be distributed among devotees during Vitla Pindi celebrations on Tuesday. The mutt said that 40,000 chakkulis and 80,000 laddus of various types and tastes have been prepared by expert cooks of the Sri Krishna Mutt. As mosaru kudike programme will be held on Car Street as part of Vitla Pindi, clay pots have been decorated by artiste Manjunath Acharya, Brahmavar, and his team.

Meanwhile, the mutt said that Krishna S. Deshpande of Mudhol arrived in Udupi on Sunday on a padayatra by covering 350 km to attend the celebration.