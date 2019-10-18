Krishi Mela in Brahmavarfrom tomorrow

The Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station (ZAHRS), affiliated to the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, will be organising a Krishi Mela at Brahmavar in Udupi district on October 19 and 20.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, S.U. Patil, Associate Director of Research, ZAHRS, said that the Krishi Mela would be held in association with various government departments, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), the Agricultural Diploma College and the Directorate of Cashew and Cocoa Development.

The main objective of the mela was to facilitate transfer of the latest agricultural technologies through demonstrations, discussions, field visits in ZAHRS, and seminars. There would be interaction programmes between agricultural scientists and farmers at the event. “This mela will provide a platform to farmers to find solutions to their problems,” he said.

Four seminars would be held during the mela on the following topics: “Cultivation of cashew and other plantation crops”, “Profitable integrated farming systems”, “Soil and water conservation and Zero Budget Natural Farming” and “Hi-tech horticulture”.

Agricultural scientists of UAHS and other institutes and progressive farmers would participate as resource persons in the seminars. “Farmers can interact with scientists in these seminars and get solutions to their problems,” he said.

Agricultural technologies and the latest farm machinery would be on display at 150 stalls at the exhibition on the mela grounds.

The other attractions of the mela include high-yielding rice varieties and seed production; preparation of Dapog nursery and SRI method of cultivation; multi-storeyed cropping system and nutrient management in coconut and arecanut; grafting techniques and terrace gardening; demonstration of organic manure compost, vermi compost and azolla; fodder production for dairy animals through Hydrophonics; demonstration of fodder grass production; and dairy, poultry, goat, rabbit, duck and fisheries demo units.

Exhibition and demonstration of agricultural implements, demonstration of value added food products, exhibition and sale of decorative plants would be the other attractions of the mela.

A major highlight would be the release of a new paddy variety, Sahyadri Panchamukhi, which was flood-resistant and suited to areas prone to flooding during monsoon.

Minister for Ports and Fisheries and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary will release this variety during the inaugural function, Dr. Patil said. Sudhir Kamath, Principal of Agricultural Diploma College, B. Dhananjaya, senior scientist, were present.