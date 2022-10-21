Krishi Mela in Brahmavara on Saturday

Various paddy varieties, including Sahyadri Brahma, Sahyadri Panchamukhi and Kaje-Jaya, will be among the attractions at the Krishi Mela organised by the Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station at Brahmavara in Udupi district on Saturday.

Sowing machine attached to power tiller, cono weeder, and other machineries and equipment innovated at Krishi Vijnana Kendra, Brahmavara will be exhibited. Training session on cultivating cocoa and cashew crops will be also held on the occasion. Various other modern techniques introduced in agricultural fields will be exhibited at the venue.

Demonstration on dairy farming, fishing, food production will also be held. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje and others will participate in the event at 10 am, according to the station.