Krishi Abhiyan to kick start today

Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Krishi Abhiyan will kick start in Mangaluru taluk on Monday and it will go on till June 29.

The abhiyan to be taken up jointly by the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Sericulture and Forest will enlighten farmers on farm-related government schemes and the facilities available for them.

Krishi Mahithi Ratha, a mobile vehicle, will tour in different hoblis on given dates till June 29. It will basically visit gram panchayat offices and enlighten panchayat presidents, members of panchayats and farmers on the available schemes.

The abhiyan will start by visiting Moodbidri hobli on Monday. The chariot will tour for three days in the hobli.

Later, it will visit Gurupura, Surathkal, Mulky and Mangaluru B hoblis.