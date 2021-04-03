KRCL staff create awareness about inflammable material

Konkan Railway officers at Surathkal station in Mangaluru on Friday.

Mangaluru

03 April 2021 01:23 IST

They perform play at Surathkal railway station

Employees of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., (KRCL) performed a street play at the Surathkal station near here to create awareness among travellers about the dangers of carrying inflammable material on Saturday.

Led by Regional Traffic Manager T. Manjunath and Public Relations Manager K. Sudha Krishnamurthy, the team performed the play as a part of Railway’s awareness drive.

The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to undertake awareness campaign in the last week of April. The play conveyed to passengers not to smoke in trains and on Railway premises; not to carry inflammable goods in trains lest they might cause fire accidents on board trains; help Railways to ensure safety of passengers, and protection of Railway property etc.

Advertising

Advertising