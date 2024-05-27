ADVERTISEMENT

KRCL personnel return lost baggage to passenger

Published - May 27, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Protection Force personnel attached to Udupi station handing over a trolley bag containing valuables to its owner Chitravathi at Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) personnel on Sunday handed over a bag containing valuables worth about ₹11 lakh to its owner at the Udupi railway station.

Chitravathi travelling on Train 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express on May 24 from Surathkal, reportedly forgot to take a trolley bag on board the train. On duty pointsmen at the Surathkal station, Jagadish and Sanketh, noticed the abandoned bag and informed senior station master K.P. Karls.

Mr. Karls brought the matter to the notice of Railway Protection Force Inspector P.V. Madhusudhan at RPF Udupi post. The Inspector after verifying the CCTV camera images, asked the station master to put the station master seal on all the zips of the bag and send the same to Udupi by the next train.

Ms. Chitravathi arrived at Udupi station to receive the bag. It contained 174 g of jewellery worth over ₹11 lakh. RPF personnel handed over the bag to her after completing the formalities, said KRCL Manager (Public Relations), Mangaluru, Sudha Krishnamurthy in a communique.

