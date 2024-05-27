GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KRCL personnel return lost baggage to passenger

Published - May 27, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Protection Force personnel attached to Udupi station handing over a trolley bag containing valuables to its owner Chitravathi at Udupi on Sunday.

Railway Protection Force personnel attached to Udupi station handing over a trolley bag containing valuables to its owner Chitravathi at Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) personnel on Sunday handed over a bag containing valuables worth about ₹11 lakh to its owner at the Udupi railway station.

Chitravathi travelling on Train 12620 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express on May 24 from Surathkal, reportedly forgot to take a trolley bag on board the train. On duty pointsmen at the Surathkal station, Jagadish and Sanketh, noticed the abandoned bag and informed senior station master K.P. Karls.

Mr. Karls brought the matter to the notice of Railway Protection Force Inspector P.V. Madhusudhan at RPF Udupi post. The Inspector after verifying the CCTV camera images, asked the station master to put the station master seal on all the zips of the bag and send the same to Udupi by the next train.

Ms. Chitravathi arrived at Udupi station to receive the bag. It contained 174 g of jewellery worth over ₹11 lakh. RPF personnel handed over the bag to her after completing the formalities, said KRCL Manager (Public Relations), Mangaluru, Sudha Krishnamurthy in a communique.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.