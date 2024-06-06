ADVERTISEMENT

KRCL observes International Level Crossing Day

Published - June 06, 2024 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at an awareness drive on International Level Crossing Day at Chandaru level crossing between Udupi and Barkur stations on Thursday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) observed International Level Crossing Awareness Day along its network on Thursday to create awareness about safety measures to be followed at LCs.

A communique from KRCL here said one such awareness programme was organised at LC Gate No. 81 at Chandaru between Udupi and Barkur stations in Udupi district. Participating officials and personnel conducted the awareness programme and distributed pamphlets to users of the level crossing gate. The personnel educated the LC users about the safety measures to be followed while using the LC gate and displayed safety messages.

KRCL Chief Safety Officer Nandu M. Telang led the programme. Deputy Chief Safety Officer B.G. Madanaik, Senior Regional Engineer B.S. Nadge, Senior Regional Traffic Manager Dileep D. Bhat, along with safety officials from the North Frontier Railway, participated in the programme.

